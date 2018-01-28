Real Madrid step up pursuit of Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur face a struggle to keep hold of head coach Mauricio Pochettino after Real Madrid stepped up their interest in the Argentine boss.

The European champions are enduring a tough season and are expected to undertake a shake-up in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, initial contact has been made between Real Madrid officials and associates of Pochettino to sound the Spurs boss out about the job.

Sources in Spain suggest he is interested in taking the job at the Bernabeu if Zinedine Zidane is sacked.

Pochettino, aged 45, is under contract at Tottenham until June 2021. His deal does not include a release clause, so there is no automatic way for Madrid to secure his early exit. That means they would be reliant on negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

He is expected to adopt a firm stance and rejected any approaches, particularly because Spurs are about to move into their new stadium.