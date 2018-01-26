Real Madrid tipped to step up Eden Hazard interest

Real Madrid could focus their attention on signing Chelsea’s Eden Hazard this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly been briefing that it will be “impossible” for Los Blancos to lure Neymar away from the club this summer.

The Brazil international’s move to Ligue 1 had led to speculation that he was using PSG as a buffer to avoid a direct transfer between Barcelona and Madrid.

But PSG insist the player they signed last summer for a world record fee of €222m (£194m) will not be going anywhere this summer.

With Madrid widely expected to overhaul their attack and seek replacements for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale at the end of the current campaign, the prospect of a fresh approach for Hazard is looming large.

His contract is due to expire in June 2020. The Blues are said to be confident of tying him down to an extended deal, but they will be in an increasingly precarious situation until he puts pen to paper.