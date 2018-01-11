Reds star says Liverpool are not the same without Philippe Coutinho

Roberto Firmino has expressed his concerns that Liverpool will not be the same with Philippe Coutinho in the team.

The Brazilian forward took to social media to post a farewell tribute message to his friend and compatriot, who completed a £142m transfer to Barcelona this week.

Writing in Portuguese, he said: “Wow, Liverpool is no longer the same without the magical.”

He went on to say it had been on honour to play alongside Coutinho and to wish him well for his time at Camp Nou. He said he hoped that Coutinho that he would be able to fulfil all his dreams.