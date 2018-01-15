Richarlison linked with Arsenal and Chelsea

Watford star Richarlison is a transfer target for Arsenal and Chelsea, according to The Sun.

The London rivals are not planning to sign the Brazilian youngster in the current transfer window, but are both preparing summer bids for him.

Richarlison’s agent has reportedly been approached by the Gunners and the Blues to discuss a prospective future transfer.

The 20-year-old joined the Hornets from Fluminense in a £11.2m deal last July. He made a flying start to life in the Premier League, scoring five goals in his first 12 appearances, but has failed to find the net since November.

His recent goal drought has not deterred Arsenal and Chelsea who seem to be confident that the former Brazil Under-20 international can rediscover his best form in English football.

But Richarlison will not be available on the cheap having signed a five-year contract that keeps him at Vicarage Road until June 2022 when he joined last year.