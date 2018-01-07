Riyad Mahrez set for Liverpool medical ahead of £49m transfer

Liverpool are set to sign Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez for £49m, according to beIN Sports.

The Reds are reportedly moving quickly to replace Barcelona-bound Philippe Coutinho and are on the verge of investing a large chunk of his £142m in the Foxes attacking midfielder.

Algeria international Mahrez, aged 26, is reportedly due at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground today to undergo a medical ahead of the move.

The report claims he will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at Anfield until June 2022.

Mahrez was one of the stars of Leicester’s title-winning side of the 2015/16 season.

He joined the Foxes from French side Le Havre for £450,000 in January 2014, so the East Midlands club stands to make a huge profit on the deal.

Mahrez has scored 37 goals in 144 league appearances for Leicester. After something of a slump last term, he has rediscovered his form this season and has seven goals in 22 Premier League games so far this term.