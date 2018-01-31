Roma make enquiry for Man Utd’s Daley Blind

Roma have lodged an enquiry with Manchester United to check on the availability of Daley Blind, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Netherlands international is down the pecking order at Old Trafford and the Serie A side are keen to add reinforcements after selling left-back Emerson Palmieri to Chelsea yesterday.

Versatile Blind, aged 27, can play at left-back, centre-back or as a holding midfielder.

Most of his recent football has been at left-back, but he is behind Ashley Young and Luke Shaw in Jose Mourinho’s pecking order.

He joined United from Ajax in a £13m deal in 2014. The Red Devils are reportedly keen to recoup a similar figure if they sell Blind this month.

The four-year contract he signed when he moved to Old Trafford was due to expire at the end of the season, but United have activated a one-year option, which means he is not available on a free transfer this summer.