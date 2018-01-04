Romelu Lukaku injury update

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is fit and available for selection for Friday night’s FA Cup third round clash against Derby County.

The Belgium international was carried off with a head injury during the 0-0 draw against Southampton and missed the New Year’s Day win over his former club Everton.

But manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Lukaku has now fully recovered from his injury and is in contention to play against the Rams.

He said his absence from the 0-2 win at Goodison Park was merely a precaution and that Lukaku had not suffered a concussion.

He told United’s in-house media team: “Romelu is back, Romelu is back.

“As I said it was not a concussion, it was a precaution, a protection for him. He wanted to play against Everton, but this time he is back.”

Whether Lukaku starts against the Championship side is a different matter. The 24-year-old’s heavy workload was a topic of discussion for Mourinho over the festive period, so he might opt to keep his first-choice striker on the bench.

But the injury suffered by Zlatan Ibrahimovic limits his attacking options.