Romelu Lukaku seeks legal advice over Everton owner’s voodoo Chelsea transfer claims

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is to take legal action over claims made by Everton owner Farhad Moshiri that he had received a voodoo message telling him to leave Goodison Park.

Moshiri claimed that Lukaku was on the verge of signing a new contract with the Toffees last summer before the Belgium international received a call from his mother in which the alleged message was relayed from a voodoo pilgrimage to Africa.

The Everton chief told the club’s AGM this week that Lukakua “had a voodoo and he got the message that he needs to go to Chelsea”.

He also claimed he was offering the forward more than Chelsea and that there were no financial grounds for the player to have left.

Lukaku ultimately turned down the chance to return to Stamford Bridge in favour of a transfer to Manchester City. He rejects claims that voodoo played any role in his decision to quit the Toffees and is now seeking legal action over Moshiri’s comments.

A spokesperson for the United star told the BBC: “Romelu’s decision had nothing to do with voodoo. He distances himself from these beliefs and this statement and will now see what judicial steps can be taken in relation to them.

“Romelu is very Catholic and voodoo is not part of his life or his beliefs. He simply had no faith in Everton and no confidence in Mr Moshiri’s project. That is why he did not want to sign on any condition. He wanted to make the next step in his career and wanted the security to be able to leave.”