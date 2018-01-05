Ross Barkley passes Chelsea medical

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has passed a Chelsea medical ahead of his £15m transfer, according to Sky Sports.

The England international, aged 24, reportedly underwent the medical yesterday evening. Despite having not played so far this season due to a serious hamstring injury, Barkley passed the medical.

He is said to be at Stamford Bridge right now, which suggests that an announcement on his signing is imminent.

While the current line is that he is in talks over his deal, it would be very unusual for a player to attend the stadium of a prospective new club without the deal being in the bag.

It is more likely that he is at the Bridge to sign his contract and pose for photos ahead of official confirmation of his transfer.

Barkley came close to joining Antonio Conte’s squad last summer, but pulled out of the move midway through a medical in order to continue his recovery from the hamstring injury at Everton.