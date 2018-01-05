Ross Barkley on verge of £15m move to Chelsea, Spurs end interest

Chelsea are close to completing the £15m signing of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues almost signed the 24-year-old last summer, but the deal fell through due to Barkley’s serious hamstring injury. The England international opted to stay with the Toffees to continue his recovery before assessing his options in the January transfer window.

Although he has not yet played this season due to the injury, he is now expected to make his move to Stamford Bridge.

Barkley was in London yesterday and Chelsea have made contact with Everton and are ready to push through a move.

Their chances of doing so have been aided by rivals Tottenham Hotspur ending their interest in the player. The north Londoners are now pursuing other targets.

The Everton academy product is out of contract at the end of the season and has already signalled his intent to move on in search of a new challenge.