Ryan Sessegnon not moving to Spurs or Man Utd this month

Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon will not be joining Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United this month, according to the Championship side’s vice-chairman Tony Khan.

He has announced that the 17-year-old wonderkid will not be sold during the current transfer window.

Sessegnon, a left-back who can also operate in a more advance role, has been strongly linked with both Spurs and United.

Khan insists the homegrown talent will be staying put during the winter window and helping the Cottagers’ promotion push for the remainder of the campaign.

But the England Under-19 international is likely to move on in the summer window.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Khan, who is also the club’s director of football operations, said: “As it’s been the subject of a great deal of speculation, I’d like to announce that Ryan Sessegnon is staying with Fulham football club and will not be departing during this January transfer window.

“Ryan is a very important part of the Fulham family, and we’re grateful that he’ll be with us as we fight to achieve promotion this season.”

United have been most strongly linked with Sessegnon in recent months. He has been touted as a long-term solution to their problematic left-back position.

Sessegnon signed his first professional contract with Fulham last June. That was a three-year deal running until June 2020.