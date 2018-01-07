Southampton boss confirms Theo Walcott is a transfer target

Southampton coach Mauricio Pellegrino has confirmed that he wants to sign Arsenal’s Theo Walcott this month.

The Saints have money to spend after pocketing £75m from Liverpool for defender Virgil van Dijk. They want to invest some of that fee in bringing their youth product Walcott back to the club.

Walcott, aged 28, left St Mary’s to join the Gunners as a 16-year-old in 2006. But he has fallen down the pecking order of late and is now tipped to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Pellegrino confirmed that Southampton are working towards signing the England international, but spoke cautiously about their chances of landing him.

Speaking after yesterday’s FA Cup third round win over Fulham at Craven Cottage, the Saints boss said: “I have been talking about him.

“He is a good player, but I don’t know with the negotiations, with the market. I imagine that this type of player would have a lot of possibility. For us it’s not easy.

“Hopefully we can bring somebody that can help us be stronger. This is our target now. We know the market is difficult, but we are working on that.”

Walcott made a rare start for Arsenal today as they slipped to a humiliating 4-2 defeat at managerless Championship side Nottingham Forest in their own third round tie.

The Southampton target played the full match.