Spurs drop interest in Arsenal target Malcom

Tottenham Hotspur have ended their interest in Bordeaux winger Malcom, according to the Daily Mail.

They are reportedly unwilling to meet the French side’s £45m asking price for the 20-year-old Brazilian and will instead prioritise other transfer targets.

That will be a boost to Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal, who are also tracking Malcom.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger was quizzed on his interest in the youngster in his press conference yesterday. He praised Malcom as a “good player” but insisted he was not currently working on a deal.

With Arsenal set to lose contract rebel Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City or Manchester United this month, they will perhaps be more inclined to pay Bordeaux’s premium for the attacker’s mid-season sale than Spurs.

United are another Premier League club credited with interest in Malcom.

Brazil Under-20 and Under-23 international joined Bordeaux from Corinthians in January 2016 and has since scored 15 goals in 67 Ligue 1 appearances.