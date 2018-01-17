Spurs and Liverpool vying for midfielder James Maddison

Norwich City midfielder James Maddison is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Evening Standard.

But Spurs face competition from Liverpool and Premier League leaders Manchester City, who are also tracking the Canaries starlet.

The Championship side have reportedly slapped a £20m asking price on the England Under-21 international.

Maddison, aged 21, came through the youth ranks at hometown club Coventry City. He joined Norwich in February 2016, but was loaned back to the Sky Blues and spent most of the following season at Scottish club Aberdeen.

He is currently enjoying a breakthrough season at Carrow Road. He has started 25 Championship games and scored seven goals from midfield so far this term.

Norwich are reluctant to sell Maddison during the current trnasfer window, having already seen Huddersfield Town snap up former Spurs winger Alex Pritchard for £11m.

One option would be that in similar style to his move from Coventry, Maddison joins Tottenham this month but spends the rest of the season on loan at Norwich.