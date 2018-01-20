Spurs set to beat Arsenal to Malcom signing

Tottenham Hotspur are set to beat rivals Arsenal to the signing of Bordeaux winger Malcom, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 20-year-old Brazilian had been strongly linked with a £44m move to the Gunners in recent days. But those reports were dismissed as “hot air” by Bordeaux president Stephane Martin, with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger later admitting that Malcom is unlikely to join his club during the current transfer window.

The new report suggests that Spurs are the new favourites to land the youngster for an initial fee of around €40 million (£35.3m).

Malcom’s representatives are said to have held talks with Tottenham officials in London earlier this week and a deal is now likely.

But the player is set to be loaned back to Bordeaux for the remainder of the 2017/18 campaign and will not link up with his new club until the summer.

No agreement has yet been reached but it is expected that Spurs will pay €40m, plus a possible further €10m (£8.8m) in add-ons.