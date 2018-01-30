Spurs will only sell Fernando Llorente to Chelsea for significant profit

Tottenham Hotspur will only consider selling striker Fernando Llorente to rivals Chelsea if they can make a significant profit on the £14m they paid for him, according to the Evening Standard.

The Spanish veteran was expected to join the Blues from Swansea City in the last transfer window, but Spurs pounced to snap up the 32-year-old in a £14m deal.

Llorente has struggled for regular playing time in north London and has reemerged as a transfer target for Antonio Conte’s champions.

Despite the former Juventus and Athletic Bilbao man struggling to make an impact, and the impending arrival of Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain, Spurs will only sell him to Chelsea if they can secure substantially more than the fee they paid for Llorente just five months ago.

Llorente has scored two goals in 23 appearances for Spurs to day. The vast majority of his playing time has been from the bench.