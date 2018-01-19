Stoke’s Peter Crouch linked with Chelsea transfer

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Chelsea, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 36-year-old veteran has been a bit-part player for the struggling Potters so far this term, but could yet find himself featuring in the Champions League knockout stages later in the season.

Crouch, who turns 37 later this month, is the latest striker to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. Blues head coach Antonio Conte is desperate to add more firepower to his squad and add some cover and competition for the misfiring Alvaro Morata.

Having missed out to Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Fernando Llorente last summer, Chelsea have been linked with West Ham United’s Andy Carroll and Roma’s Edin Dzeko in recent days.

The Premier League champions would probably want to sign Crouch on loan until the end of the season before assessing their options in the summer.

But with new manager Paul Lambert now focused on steering Stoke away from trouble, it is unlikely they would risk offloading Crouch for just a loan deal.