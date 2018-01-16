Theo Walcott at Everton’s training ground to finalise transfer

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott has arrived at Everton’s training ground to complete his transfer to the club, according to Sky Sports.

The England international, aged 28, is expected to make a £20m move to the Toffees. He is now at the club’s Finch Farm base, where he is set to undergo a medical and finalise terms on a deal to join Sam Allardyce’s squad.

Walcott, who joined the Gunners from Southampton in 2006, is currently well down Arsene Wenger’s pecking order and has been restricted to just six Premier League appearances so far this season.

He came off the bench during last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth, which now looks like being his last game for Arsenal.

His sale is likely to part-fund the anticipated signings of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, from Borussia Dortmund, and Malcom, from Bordeaux, as the Gunners prepare to lose Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.

Walcott has scored 65 goals in 270 Premier League appearances to date.