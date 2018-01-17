Theo Walcott’s farewell tweets to Arsenal

Everton’s new signing Theo Walcott has taken to social media to write an emotional farewell message to his former club Arsenal.

Walcott, who joined the Toffees in a £20m move earlier today, was just 16 when he joined the Gunners and has spent 12 years at the Emirates Stadium.

The England international admitted he was sad to be leaving, but said he was excited about a new challenge at Goodison Park.

He thanked manager Arsene Wenger, the Gunners’ coaching and backroom staff, his former team-mates and the club’s supporters.

Walcott wrote: “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved @Arsenal – manager, coaches, backroom staff, and all the many people at the club that have been part of my family for the past 12 years.

“I would also like to thank all my team mates I have had the pleasure of playing alongside, but most importantly the fans for their incredible support. I feel sad to leave but also excited for a new challenge. I wish everyone at the club every success for the future.”

