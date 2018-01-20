Why is Thibaut Courtois not playing vs Brighton?

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is a surprise absentee for today’s lunchtime kick-off against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Belgium international is not named in the matchday squad at all, with former Manchester City keeper Willy Caballero starting at the Amex Stadium and Portuguese veteran Eduardo named among the substitutes.

The Blues have posted on Twitter to reveal that Courtois’ absence is due to injury.

He is reported to have picked up an ankle problem in training at Cobham this week.

The 25-year-old’s injury is described is being a knock, with the Blues saying they will monitor the complaint over the next few days.

Head coach Antonio Conte will be keen to have Courtois available for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, even if Caballero was the hero of the midweek penalty shootout victory over Norwich City in an FA Cup third round replay.