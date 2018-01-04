Thomas Lemar agrees to join Liverpool

Monaco winger Thomas Lemar has agreed a move to Liverpool, according to Yahoo.

The France international, aged 22, has reportedly held talks with the Reds. Sources close to the player are briefing that he has decided to make the switch to Anfield if a deal can be agreed between the two clubs.

Liverpool are said to have earmarked Lemar as they preferred replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who is expected to join Barcelona this month. They have contacted Monaco to resume negotiations that started last summer.

If they can reach an agreement over a fee, it seems Lemar is ready to join Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Arsenal failed with a £90m bid on transfer deadline day at the end of the last transfer window.

Monaco refused to sell at that stage having already lost a raft of stars earlier in the window and been left with little time to sign a replacement.

But they have since crashed out of Europe and Lemar’s form has dipped, so they might now be prepared to sell him.