Thorgan Hazard linked with Chelsea return

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Thorgan Hazard is a transfer target for his former employers Chelsea, according to German newspaper Bild.

The 24-year-old Belgian is tipped to leave his current club at the end of the season – and the Premier League champions are reportedly keen to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

Thorgan would be alongside his brothers Eden, aged 26, and Kylian, aged 22, is he returns to the Blues.

He originally joined Chelsea from Lens in July 2012, soon after Eden’s £32.5m arrival from Lille. He made one under-21 appearance before being sent on loan to Belgian’s side Zulte Waregem, where he stayed for the 2012/13 and 2013/14 season.

The following season he joined Gladbach on loan, and made a permanent transfer for a reported £5.9m in 2015.

He has since clocked up 129 appearances, 29 goals and 30 assists for the German side.

Since Thorgan left Stamford Bridge, younger brother Kylian has arrived. He joined from Hungarian side Ujpest in August 2017.