Tim Cahill close to joining the elite ranks of Pele and Maradona

The World Cup is one of the greatest sporting spectacles in the world. Every four years, national teams participating in the world’s most popular sport land in a select country to compete for the trophy and the status of being world champions for the next four years.

This year, 32 national teams will gather in Russia for the opening fixture on June 14. But, fast track to the first game taking place on June 16 – France vs Australia in Kazan – and viewers could see a certain Australian talisman join the illustrious ranks of Pele and Diego Maradona.

Starting his career with Millwall in the English leagues, Tim Cahill played international football for Samoa at youth level. But, when he made the switch to play for his country of birth, he was on his way to making history. After making his debut at 24-year-old in 2004, Cahill made his first mark in the record books at the 2006 World Cup, becoming the first Australian to score a World Cup goal when he found the net in their opening game against Japan – and going on to score again in that game.

Now 38-years-old, Cahill has collected 103 caps for Australia, along with 50 goals, continuing his legacy as possibly the greatest Australian player of all time. Having participated in three World Cups and managing to score in all three, he is on the verge of sealing his place in the record books.

Since the World Cup began in 1930, only five players have appeared in and scored at four or more tournaments. That list comprises elite company: Pele (Brazil: 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970); Miroslav Klose (Germany: 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014); Uwe Seeler (Germany: 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970); Diego Maradona (Argentina: 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994); and Lothar Matthaeus (Germany: 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998).

Tim Cahill was heavily involved in Australia’s 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, so if he does go to the tournament and he does manage to score against France, Denmark, or Peru, he will join those select few who have scored four goals at four tournaments.

Pele is widely considered to be the best soccer player of all-time. Coming from playing with balled up socks on the streets of Brazil to being named a national treasure by his home country, he is one of the most inspiring athletes of all-time, as well as a legendary soccer player. Diego Maradona is the name often put forth when debating the best player of all-time, and Miroslav Klose is the reigning record scorer in the World Cup with 16 goals, so Tim Cahill being able to sit among these superstars of sport would be an incredible achievement.

Playing from the middle of the park but always posing an attacking threat, Cahill has produced many great World Cup moments. From his first-ever goal for Australia, to his controversial sending off against Germany in 2010, Cahill’s done it all. In fact, his strike against the Netherlands in 2014 was a finalist for the goal of the tournament (FIFA Puskas Award), only to be outdone by a chest-and-volley from outside of the box by Colombia’s James Rodriguez.

However, some doubt has been cast as to whether or not the legend from Down Under will be on the plane to Russia this summer. Cahill became a free agent in December 2017 when his contract with Melbourne City expired. He is now seeking a new team ahead of the World Cup. Clubs in England and Scotland have shown interest in signing Australia’s talismanic midfielder.

Should he find playing time somewhere in the world between now and the World Cup squad selection date, Cahill is likely to be participating in his fourth World Cup, and he should have his eyes firmly fixed on goal once again.