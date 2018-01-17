Tweets: Arsenal players say goodbye to Theo Walcott

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to bid farewell to Theo Walcott after his £20m transfer to Everton.

In the wake of the announcement that the deal was done, several members of Arsene Wenger’s squad posted on Twitter to write a goodbye message.

Of the Gunners’ current crop, only Jack Wilshere was on the books when Walcott joined from Southampton in 2006. He was the longest-serving member of the first-team squad, with Wilshere having not broken through until 2008.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say to Walcott.

Best of luck on your new journey @theowalcott! Gonna miss all those pre-season races 😂💨 pic.twitter.com/sWOqPPT69g — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 17, 2018

Farewell bumps with @theowalcott, I wish you all the best for the future! pic.twitter.com/3NYY3jdVoS — Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) January 17, 2018

Best of luck @theowalcott on your move, never met someone as hard working & professional! Top man! 👊 pic.twitter.com/EPMbjSqr1u — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) January 17, 2018