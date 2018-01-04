Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal and Chelsea players react to 2-2 draw

Arsenal and Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to last night’s 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal took a 63rd-minute lead through Jack Wilshere with his first Premier League goal since May 2015. But they were pegged back four minutes later when Eden Hazard converted a penalty.

Marcos Alonso seemed to have won the game for the Blues in the 84th minute, but Hector Bellerin popped up with an injury time equaliser.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game…

Arsenal players

Chelsea players