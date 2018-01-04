Tweets and Photos: Arsenal and Chelsea players react to 2-2 draw

Arsenal and Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to last night’s 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal took a 63rd-minute lead through Jack Wilshere with his first Premier League goal since May 2015. But they were pegged back four minutes later when Eden Hazard converted a penalty.

Marcos Alonso seemed to have won the game for the Blues in the 84th minute, but Hector Bellerin popped up with an injury time equaliser.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game…

Arsenal players

Fair to say i enjoyed that! I told you on this team we fight till the end. Important we didn't give up and got the point. Thanks to all of the fans tonight, one of the best atmospheres I've experienced at the Emirates! 🔴❤ pic.twitter.com/ZaoewVj11e — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) January 3, 2018

Was a tough battle tonight! But we fought as a team and deserved a point! #COYG pic.twitter.com/PwZpIckkGA — Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) January 4, 2018

🔙🔛🔝 What a game with many ups and downs. We fought till the end and got at least one point! #SM20 #COYG #ARSCHE @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/rxjVptDei3 — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) January 3, 2018

Phew. Completely exhausted tonight. Many chances on both sides, but we didn't deserve to lose. 2-2 in the London derby! 🔴⚽ #AFCvCFC pic.twitter.com/eueNKt2Yt6 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 3, 2018

Disappointed not to come out with the win tonight. Always a firey game against Chelsea. #COYG pic.twitter.com/vI3mFAij4G — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) January 3, 2018

Chelsea players

So sad not to win today 😩😤😡We deserved more. #MP7 Muy triste tras el empate de hoy. Merecimos mas. #MA3 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ec02SrhXeY — Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) January 3, 2018

Disappointing end of game in which we gave everything. Thanks for your support 👏👏 #cfc pic.twitter.com/qeWummRA6P — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 3, 2018

Great game at the Emirates. Should have won. Thank you once again for the reception. We go again on Saturday. Thank you to the traveling fans, great as usual. ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/GNcCIPiUcR — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 3, 2018

When things don't go as expected there's only one way… Work hard! Se nos escaparon los tres puntos… Cuando las cosas no salen como uno espera, solo hay un camino… trabajar, trabajar y trabajar. pic.twitter.com/uBcVFLqEOk — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) January 3, 2018