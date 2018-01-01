Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 1-1 draw with West Brom

Some of Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to react to yesterday’s 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

The Gunners ended 2017 by picking up a point at the Hawthorns on New Year’s Eve.

Many of their players combined their reactions to the game with more general New Year messages and reflections on the past year.

There was a clear sense of frustration that a controversial late penalty awarded to the Baggies had denied them the opportunity to end the year with a win.