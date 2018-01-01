Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 1-1 draw with West Brom

Some of Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to react to yesterday’s 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

The Gunners ended 2017 by picking up a point at the Hawthorns on New Year’s Eve.

Many of their players combined their reactions to the game with more general New Year messages and reflections on the past year.

There was a clear sense of frustration that a controversial late penalty awarded to the Baggies had denied them the opportunity to end the year with a win.

Thanks to all the fans for your support today and throughout 2017….you should all be going home happier today as we should have 3 points instead of 1! We go again wednesday ⚽️❤ pic.twitter.com/KUfQku5F0r — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) December 31, 2017

Disappointing To Only Get A Point Out Of Today. Thank You For Your Support This Year. Enjoy Your New Year Celebrations! 🔴⚪ #AFC #17 pic.twitter.com/2dC9MWwsLg — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) December 31, 2017