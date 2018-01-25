Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Chelsea

Arsenal recorded a 2-1 win over Chelsea last night to book their place at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final.

The Gunners fell behind to an early Eden Hazard goal, but ultimately progressed after an Antonio Rudiger own goal and Granit Xhaka strike in their semi-final second leg at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to their social media accounts to celebrate victory over their rivals. Here’s what they had to say.

Brilliant performance last night by the boys. Another trip to Wembley to look forward to 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ORLjGn42DZ — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) January 25, 2018

Team spirit 🙌👊 fans were unbelievable, saw us through right till the final minute! Proud of the team ❤ pic.twitter.com/3Gr7U0NVb6 — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) January 24, 2018

Already i told you about it ✌🏽💪🏽🙌🏽♥️♥️ https://t.co/9FocTIPwEt — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennyM) January 24, 2018

Time to go to OUR second home, Wembley!!! Thank you again for the great support tonight #COYG pic.twitter.com/o4UAVTsVeS — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 24, 2018