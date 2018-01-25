Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Chelsea

Arsenal recorded a 2-1 win over Chelsea last night to book their place at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final.

The Gunners fell behind to an early Eden Hazard goal, but ultimately progressed after an Antonio Rudiger own goal and Granit Xhaka strike in their semi-final second leg at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to their social media accounts to celebrate victory over their rivals. Here’s what they had to say.