Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea and Arsenal players react to 0-0 draw

Chelsea and Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge last night.

The tie is finely poised heading into the second leg after neither side managed to make the breakthrough.

Antonio Conte’s side created more chances and were wasteful, but the Gunners held firm.

After the final whistle, players from both sides took to social media to give their reaction to the match. Here’s what they had to say.

Chelsea players

Arsenal players