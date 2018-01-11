Tweets and Photos: Chelsea and Arsenal players react to 0-0 draw
Chelsea and Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge last night.
The tie is finely poised heading into the second leg after neither side managed to make the breakthrough.
Antonio Conte’s side created more chances and were wasteful, but the Gunners held firm.
After the final whistle, players from both sides took to social media to give their reaction to the match. Here’s what they had to say.
Chelsea players
In two weeks another battle, we will give everything to reach the final! #CHEARS #semifinal #CarabaoCup @ChelseaFC ⚽️
En dos semanas otra batalla, lo daremos todo para alcanzar la final! #CHEARS #semifinal #CarabaoCup @ChelseaFC ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/lz0eJw6wpO
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) January 10, 2018
The fight for the final continues in 2 weeks at the Emirates 👊🏾⚽ #Hustle #carabaocup #CHEARS @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/SaL6EIluB8
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) January 10, 2018
We couldn't win tonight so we'll have to fight harder in the 2nd leg. Now it's time to focus on Saturday's game. 🔵
Hoy no pudimos ganar, tendremos que darlo todo en la vuelta. A pensar ya en el sábado! #cfc pic.twitter.com/SS61IHzuUP
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 10, 2018
Arsenal players
Solid team performance tonight. On to the Emirates in the second leg! Thanks for all the support tonight 💪🏼 #COYG pic.twitter.com/NogmJQUVNp
— Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) January 10, 2018
🔙🔛🔝 Solid defensive performance. All to play for in the second leg 👊🏼⚽️🔴 It was an honor to wear the captain’s armband tonight! #CleanSheet #CarabaoCup #CHEARS #COYG #sm20 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/7oW38trtUu
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) January 10, 2018
💪 Team performance #COYG pic.twitter.com/tD6vEzGpMY
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 10, 2018
Big defensive performance from the boys tonight! Good result to take into the 2nd leg, first class support from the fans as well! #COYG pic.twitter.com/nQRRx8Juoj
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) January 10, 2018
Buen partido hoy ⚽️🔴 #COYG
Good match today 💪🏼🔴 #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/tZpPWksH4W
— David Ospina (@D_Ospina1) January 10, 2018
-gunners- You are the player "12" who always gives us the motivation to win 👌🏻
We will be together in the Emirates to qualify 💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/bJs6SZLcWW
— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennyM) January 10, 2018