Tweets and Photos: Chelsea and Arsenal players react to 0-0 draw

Chelsea and Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge last night.

The tie is finely poised heading into the second leg after neither side managed to make the breakthrough.

Antonio Conte’s side created more chances and were wasteful, but the Gunners held firm.

After the final whistle, players from both sides took to social media to give their reaction to the match. Here’s what they had to say.

Chelsea players

We couldn't win tonight so we'll have to fight harder in the 2nd leg. Now it's time to focus on Saturday's game. 🔵 Hoy no pudimos ganar, tendremos que darlo todo en la vuelta. A pensar ya en el sábado! #cfc pic.twitter.com/SS61IHzuUP — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 10, 2018

Arsenal players

Solid team performance tonight. On to the Emirates in the second leg! Thanks for all the support tonight 💪🏼 #COYG pic.twitter.com/NogmJQUVNp — Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) January 10, 2018

Big defensive performance from the boys tonight! Good result to take into the 2nd leg, first class support from the fans as well! #COYG pic.twitter.com/nQRRx8Juoj — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) January 10, 2018