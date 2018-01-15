Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Man City

Liverpool inflicted Manchester City first defeat of the season on them with a thrilling 4-3 win over Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield.

City’s unbeaten start to the season came to an end after 23 games. Goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah gave Jurgen Klopp’s side all three points and the perfect start to life without Philippe Coutinho.

Here is what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the game.

Proud of the boys today! Unbelievable game and atmosphere at Anfield today! Glad we could get the 3 points for the fans who were amazing 👏🏾 #YNWA 🔴 pic.twitter.com/EGAG4VGEc5 — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) January 14, 2018

Well done boys ⚽️ A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on Jan 14, 2018 at 1:38pm PST

What a game 💪🏼 Big win ✅ A post shared by ROBERTOFIRMINO9 (@roberto_firmino) on Jan 14, 2018 at 12:24pm PST

Great win & some great goals today from the lads! #LFC pic.twitter.com/UhXTbN6t8t — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) January 14, 2018