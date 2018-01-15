Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Man City
Liverpool inflicted Manchester City first defeat of the season on them with a thrilling 4-3 win over Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield.
City’s unbeaten start to the season came to an end after 23 games. Goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah gave Jurgen Klopp’s side all three points and the perfect start to life without Philippe Coutinho.
Here is what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the game.
Mood pic.twitter.com/YHuIDFV4vj
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) January 14, 2018
Proud of the boys today! Unbelievable game and atmosphere at Anfield today! Glad we could get the 3 points for the fans who were amazing 👏🏾 #YNWA 🔴 pic.twitter.com/EGAG4VGEc5
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) January 14, 2018
⚽️🔴 pic.twitter.com/793UXbCdZA
— Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) January 14, 2018
Amazing team performance!
Unreal atmosphere!
Thank you for your support!
You’ll never walk alone 🙌🏼#YNWA #LK1 #LFC pic.twitter.com/bbKpq0TbPb
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) January 14, 2018
What a game⚽️🔥!! Fans were unreal🔴! #YNWA #weareliverpool #LIVvMCI pic.twitter.com/YVaWW9f7Oj
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) January 14, 2018
Great win & some great goals today from the lads! #LFC pic.twitter.com/UhXTbN6t8t
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) January 14, 2018
Get in!!! What an atmosphere!! See you next week in Swansea 💪🏽😁 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/EEisttn82s
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 14, 2018