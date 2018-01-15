Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Man City

Liverpool inflicted Manchester City first defeat of the season on them with a thrilling 4-3 win over Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield.

City’s unbeaten start to the season came to an end after 23 games. Goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah gave Jurgen Klopp’s side all three points and the perfect start to life without Philippe Coutinho.

Here is what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the game.

Well done boys ⚽️

What a game 💪🏼 Big win ✅

Brilliant from the lads today! 🙌🏻🔥 #YNWA

