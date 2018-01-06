Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to FA Cup win over Everton
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to last night’s FA Cup third round victory over neighbours Everton.
The Reds recorded a 2-1 win in the derby. Recent £75m signing Virgil van Dijk headed in the winning goal on his debut. James Milner had earlier given Jurgen Klopp’s side a first-half lead from the penalty spot, but the Toffees equalised after the break.
Match-winner Van Dijk was among the players to give his thoughts on the game.
Un-believable! 😁 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/7Jha9pAbF9
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 5, 2018
Liverpool is RED😃 What a debut for BIG @VirgilvDijk 🙏🏾👌🏾#weareliverpool #YNWA 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/1w7npYrih8
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) January 5, 2018
The boy 🙌🏽 @VirgilvDijk Congrats bro and welcome to Liverpool 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/CO4OlUJ89q
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) January 5, 2018
The city is RED 🔴🙌🏼#NumberOneInTown#YNWA #LK1 #LFC pic.twitter.com/A74bjBImPf
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) January 5, 2018