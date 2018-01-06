Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players on FA Cup win over Derby
Manchester United booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with victory over Derby County in last night’s third round tie at Old Trafford.
Goals from Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku gave the Red Devils a 2-0 win over their Championship opponents.
After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. The in-form Lingard was the toast of many of his team-mates.
Here’s what they had to say.
Dance On Em 🕺🏼 #ShmoneyDance pic.twitter.com/NxSnQNCcCE
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) January 5, 2018
😆💥 #Jlingz pic.twitter.com/ZRqgVEATxf
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) January 5, 2018
Onto the next round! Yes @JesseLingard 🚀 #MUFC #FACup pic.twitter.com/lmoOHVYxud
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) January 6, 2018
My man @JesseLingard. Killing it as usual🔥🔥 https://t.co/GKUylQPsYE
— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) January 6, 2018
Good to be back 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/7PhaE2suss
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) January 6, 2018
.@AnthonyMartial 😆 @JesseLingard 💥 @ManUtd 🔴 #FACup #mufc pic.twitter.com/8acD8CLEJD
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) January 5, 2018
🕺🏻 @ManUtd #manutd #HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/dixzMIoT4C
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 5, 2018
Fantastic team performance 🔴⚽️👍🏼 #FACup pic.twitter.com/RCvMfpTG3R
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) January 5, 2018
What a goal @JesseLingard he’s on fire 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qQvvNM5425
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) January 5, 2018
@AnthonyMartial You Like? 😂 #MyGuy pic.twitter.com/iltHwd8OYj
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) January 5, 2018