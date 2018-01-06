Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players on FA Cup win over Derby

Manchester United booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with victory over Derby County in last night’s third round tie at Old Trafford.

Goals from Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku gave the Red Devils a 2-0 win over their Championship opponents.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. The in-form Lingard was the toast of many of his team-mates.

Here’s what they had to say.