Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Everton

Manchester United got 2018 off to a winning start with victory over Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard gave the Red Devils a 0-2 away win and put an end to their run of three draws over the festive period.

After the final whistle, several United players took to social media to give their reaction to securing three points on New Year’s Day. Here’s what they had to say.

Happy New Year 2018 ! pic.twitter.com/gvKXuZ28ad — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) January 1, 2018

Well done boys, 2 great goals. 3 big points. Happy new year to you all. All the best in 2018 pic.twitter.com/eG0OcVmmZQ — Michael Carrick (@carras16) January 1, 2018

The way 2018 should start! Happy New Year everyone! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/WjhKUg6lqO — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) January 1, 2018

Great to see you again @WayneRooney . Happy New Year to everyone, not a bad way to start it! @ManUtd @premierleague pic.twitter.com/nM59qZLBJ1 — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) January 1, 2018