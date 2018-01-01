Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Everton

Manchester United got 2018 off to a winning start with victory over Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard gave the Red Devils a 0-2 away win and put an end to their run of three draws over the festive period.

After the final whistle, several United players took to social media to give their reaction to securing three points on New Year’s Day. Here’s what they had to say.