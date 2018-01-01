Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Everton
Manchester United got 2018 off to a winning start with victory over Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon.
Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard gave the Red Devils a 0-2 away win and put an end to their run of three draws over the festive period.
After the final whistle, several United players took to social media to give their reaction to securing three points on New Year’s Day. Here’s what they had to say.
Happy New Year 2018 ! pic.twitter.com/gvKXuZ28ad
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) January 1, 2018
Dont Even Talk Too Much #NoWords pic.twitter.com/7DdjhJ4qsK
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) January 1, 2018
Well done boys, 2 great goals. 3 big points. Happy new year to you all. All the best in 2018 pic.twitter.com/eG0OcVmmZQ
— Michael Carrick (@carras16) January 1, 2018
The way 2018 should start! Happy New Year everyone! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/WjhKUg6lqO
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) January 1, 2018
Welcome 2018!! ⚽️ #thebestwaytostart pic.twitter.com/mlrehkhPFi
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) January 1, 2018
Great to see you again @WayneRooney . Happy New Year to everyone, not a bad way to start it! @ManUtd @premierleague pic.twitter.com/nM59qZLBJ1
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) January 1, 2018
This is how I like to start the year! Happy 2018!
Así me gusta empezar el año Feliz 2018! #mufc pic.twitter.com/W1KygQ0CSo
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) January 1, 2018