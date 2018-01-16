Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Stoke

Manchester United recorded a 3-0 win over Stoke City at Old Trafford yesterday evening.

Goals from Antonio Valencia, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku saw the Red Devils cruise to victory, collect all three points and reduce the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City to 12 points.

On what was supposed to be Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year, some United players were keen to rename it Red Monday.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game when they posted on social media.

Back to winning ways ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RrocmkaU2n — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 15, 2018