Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Stoke
Manchester United recorded a 3-0 win over Stoke City at Old Trafford yesterday evening.
Goals from Antonio Valencia, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku saw the Red Devils cruise to victory, collect all three points and reduce the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City to 12 points.
On what was supposed to be Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year, some United players were keen to rename it Red Monday.
Here’s what the players had to say about the game when they posted on social media.
No sign of #BlueMonday at Old Trafford tonight. Just red. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUtd #GGMU pic.twitter.com/KwDyOrAz6x
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) January 15, 2018
We call it Red Monday 🔴🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Ym9QSGDDni
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) January 16, 2018
Well done boys, now lets continue 💪🏾🔥 #manchesterunited #JLingz pic.twitter.com/L9kaJpelNQ
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) January 16, 2018
Love to Win ❤️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/BqE54NtF89
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 15, 2018
Big win tonight & 3 points! 👊🏼 Thanks for your support 🔴🔴🔴 #MUFC #MUNSTK pic.twitter.com/FdD0u6WOfD
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) January 15, 2018
Back to winning ways ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RrocmkaU2n
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 15, 2018
.@ManUtd 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/10hDvfqPKw
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) January 16, 2018
Happy with the result 👊🏾 @ManUtd #mufc #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/cGt3CrMdcY
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 15, 2018
Merci everyone 👊🏾We’re United https://t.co/0mWu7JeJhG
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 15, 2018
United 🙌🏻💪🏻🔴 @ManUtd #mufc pic.twitter.com/icalb5xP9e
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) January 15, 2018