Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Swansea

Tottenham Hotspur got their year off to a winning start by recording a 0-2 win over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Goals from former Swans striker Fernando Llorene – his first in the Premier League for Spurs – and attacking midfielder Dele Alli secured all three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Happy to have scored my first @premierleague goal for Tottenham today. Wish all the best to @SwansOfficial All my respect #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/S4e2wr2BkC — Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) January 2, 2018

Great way to start 2018 and thanks for supporting us in the rain.Good to catch up with @tom_carroll92 – I definitely won that 50:50 though 😅 pic.twitter.com/WpN0k86n0I — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) January 2, 2018

Feels great to be back on the pitch again.thank you everyone for all the support. 3 tough points #COYS pic.twitter.com/AoqhefB7rj — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) January 2, 2018