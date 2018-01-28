Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to draw at Newport County

Tottenham Hotspur came within a whisker of a shock FA Cup exit at Newport County yesterday.

The Premier League side trailed their League Two opponents until star striker Harry Kane popped up with an 82nd-minute equaliser to keep the fourth round tie alive.

After the final whistle at Rodney Parade, Spurs players took to social media to give their reaction to a tricky afternoon and the prospect of a replay at Wembley.

Here’s what they had to say.

Full credit to Newport made it a difficult afternoon for us but we're still in the hat for the next round. #COYS #THFC #FACup pic.twitter.com/sCQn0Umzez — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 27, 2018

Tough game yesterday and credit to Newport. Need to get the job done at Wembley now. Good to see @FrankNouble again pic.twitter.com/I3Eq9NwvAl — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) January 28, 2018