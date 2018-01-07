Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to FA Cup win over AFC Wimbedon

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a comfortable win over AFC Wimbledon at Wembley in today’s third round tie.

Two goals from striker Harry Kane and one from centre-back Jan Vertonghen in the space of eight second-half minutes gave Spurs a 3-0 win over their League One opponents.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to react to the game.