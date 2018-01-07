Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to FA Cup win over AFC Wimbedon

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a comfortable win over AFC Wimbledon at Wembley in today’s third round tie.

Two goals from striker Harry Kane and one from centre-back Jan Vertonghen in the space of eight second-half minutes gave Spurs a 3-0 win over their League One opponents.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to react to the game.

Got the job done today and in the hat for the next round. Thanks for supporting us #COYS pic.twitter.com/7ZcIGAHqqO — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) January 7, 2018