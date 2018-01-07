Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to FA Cup win over AFC Wimbedon
Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a comfortable win over AFC Wimbledon at Wembley in today’s third round tie.
Two goals from striker Harry Kane and one from centre-back Jan Vertonghen in the space of eight second-half minutes gave Spurs a 3-0 win over their League One opponents.
After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to react to the game.
👍 Into the next round
🚀 @JanVertonghen 👏#FACup #THFC #COYS #Wembley pic.twitter.com/FfG5SJN9z6
— Harry Kane (@HKane) January 7, 2018
Finally… 🚀 #COYS pic.twitter.com/A6xnkK8IRE
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) January 7, 2018
3rd round ✅ #COYS #HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/Ld0xPvsOO4
— Dele (@dele_official) January 7, 2018
Got the job done today and in the hat for the next round. Thanks for supporting us #COYS pic.twitter.com/7ZcIGAHqqO
— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) January 7, 2018
A la siguiente ronda 🙌🏼
On to the next round 💪🏼 #COYS #FACup pic.twitter.com/EQIuvdsHXd
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) January 7, 2018
Yes @JanVertonghen! Good win 🙌🏽 #COYS #FACUP pic.twitter.com/bmjHzEFHNm
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) January 7, 2018
Great Team performance and into the next round #FACUP #COYS pic.twitter.com/o2odvBEGVZ
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) January 7, 2018