Video: Alexis Sanchez’s first interview as a Man Utd player

Manchester United’s new signing Alexis Sanchez has given his first interview since joining the club.

The Chile international’s arrival from Arsenal was announced this evening.

Sanchez, aged 29, sat down with the Red Devils’ in-house media team to discuss the transfer and his ambitions for his time at Old Trafford.

He said it had always been a dream to play for United and that he was now hoping to win the Premier League and the Champions League with his new club.

You can see Sanchez’s first interview in the video below.