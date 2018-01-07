Video: Antonio Conte invites ‘little man’ Jose Mourinho to settle their differences one-on-one in a room

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has branded Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho a little man.

The Italian boss also invited Mourinho to “clarify” their disagreement one-on-one in a room at Old Trafford when the two sides meet in the Premier League next month.

Conte’s comments were the latest installment in a war of words that started when Mourinho accused Conte after acting like a “clown” on the touchline. The Chelsea boss responded by calling Mourinho “senile”.

Mourinho hit back last Friday referencing Conte’s match-fixing ban (for which he was later cleared of any wrongdoing).

Responding to that, Conte said: “I think when the target is to offend, to insult another person, I think you’re a little man.

“But we all know him very well what’s in the past but he’s always the same.”

He added: “Life goes on, I not worried about him. For sure, there is a good opportunity when we play against Manchester United to clarify in a room, me and him.”