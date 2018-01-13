Video: Antonio Conte won’t rule out Chelsea exit

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has refused to rule out the prospect of leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Italian led the Blues to the Premier League title in his first season in charge, but has repeatedly clashed with the club’s hierarchy over transfer policy.

That has led to reports that he will move on this summer, two years into his three-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

He did not dampen that speculation at his press conference yesterday.

Conte told reporters: “Everything is possible.”

He continued: “It is normal for the manager of this club to have this type of situation, also if you won last season the league and reached the final of the FA Cup – this is the history of this club for the manager.

“I have a lot of experience in dealing with this type of situation but there is something strange if after the first game, which we lost against Burnley, the press push quickly to sack me. In another club this doesn’t happen.

“I have another year of contract and in this case I think the club has to decide to send me away. We have started a big work here with the players and the club, and you need time to improve your work and create a solid basis.

“In football now it is very difficult to predict if you can stay many years with one club, especially in England. Before, managers in England were in charge for many years. Now all of a sudden you decide to sack managers earlier.”

You can see his comments in the video below.