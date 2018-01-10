Video: Arsenal new boy Konstantinos Mavropanos on the pitch at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal’s new signing Konstantinos Mavropanos has made a matchday squad for the first time for this evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea.

The Greece Under-21 international was signed by the Gunners last week. At the time, manager Arsene Wenger said he was not ready to play for his side and would be sent out on loan for the rest of the season.

But after Wenger’s squad was hit by a spate of injuries, Mavropanos finds himself on the bench tonight.

You can see him walking off the Stamford Bridge pitch after his pre-match warm up in the video below.