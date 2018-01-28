Video: Arsenal target Malcom wins a penalty with an outrageous dive
Bordeaux winger Malcom has been strongly linked with a transfer to Arsenal during the current transfer window.
The 20-year-old Brazilian was back in action for his current club in their Ligue 1 game against Lyon this afternoon.
He won and scored a penalty in a 3-1 win for his side, but he did so in outrageous circumstances.
The spot-kick was awarded despite a blatant dive from the Gunners target. You can see Malcom getting away with cheating in the video below.
Oh dear, Malcom 🙈
The highly sought-after Brazilian won & scored a penalty for Bordeaux… but look at how he did it. pic.twitter.com/wlMraOhG7y
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 28, 2018