Video: Arsenal target Malcom wins a penalty with an outrageous dive

Bordeaux winger Malcom has been strongly linked with a transfer to Arsenal during the current transfer window.

The 20-year-old Brazilian was back in action for his current club in their Ligue 1 game against Lyon this afternoon.

He won and scored a penalty in a 3-1 win for his side, but he did so in outrageous circumstances.

The spot-kick was awarded despite a blatant dive from the Gunners target. You can see Malcom getting away with cheating in the video below.