Video: Arsene Wenger discusses Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been reflecting on his first ever FA Cup third round defeat.

The Gunners were knocked out of the competition by managerless Championship side Nottingham Forest today.

After watching his side crash out of the competition with a 4-2 defeat, Wenger apportioned blame for the loss to a busy fixture schedule, his team selection and the individual performances of the players he picked to play at the City Ground.

Here’s what he had to say…