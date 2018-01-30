Video: Aymeric Laporte wearing Man City kit after completing transfer

Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao.

The Premier League leaders have broken their transfer record to sign the 23-year-old by meeting a £57.2m buy-out clause in his contract. The fee is bigger than the £55m paid to sign Kevin De Bruyne from Wolfsburg in 2015.

Former France Under-21 international Laporte has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until June 2023.

Laporte had been on Athletic’s books since 2012, when he joined from Bayonne. He clocked up 222 appearances for the Basque side.

You can see him posing in City’s home kit in the video below.