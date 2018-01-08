Video: Behind-the-scenes on Philippe Coutinho’s first day after leaving Liverpool for Barcelona
Barcelona’s imminent new signing Philippe Coutinho spent his first day at the club yesterday.
The Brazil international’s £142m transfer from Liverpool is due to be finalised later today.
Coutinho has already got into the spirit of things, as you can see in the behind-the-scenes footage from yesterday in the video below.
The 25-year-old watched his new team-mates in action against Levante on a big screen in his hotel before heading to the Camp Nou and donning a Barca tracksuit.
🎥⚽ @Phil_Coutinho's first day at Barça!
Don't forget – his presentation at Camp Nou is coming up later on: https://t.co/b9mdJQe8JT#CoutinhoDay #ForçaBarça🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/7QmJSBe7MX
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2018