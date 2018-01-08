Video: Behind-the-scenes on Philippe Coutinho’s first day after leaving Liverpool for Barcelona

Barcelona’s imminent new signing Philippe Coutinho spent his first day at the club yesterday.

The Brazil international’s £142m transfer from Liverpool is due to be finalised later today.

Coutinho has already got into the spirit of things, as you can see in the behind-the-scenes footage from yesterday in the video below.

The 25-year-old watched his new team-mates in action against Levante on a big screen in his hotel before heading to the Camp Nou and donning a Barca tracksuit.