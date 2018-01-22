Video: Henrikh Mkhitaryan gives his first interview as an Arsenal player

Arsenal’s new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan has given his first interview since joining the club.

The Armenia international, aged 29, joined the Gunners this evening as part of the deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.

Shortly after completing his move, Mkhitaryan sat down with Arsenal’s in-house media team to discuss the transfer.

The Armenia international said Arsenal were the team he supported as a boy. He said he was looking forward to training and playing with his new team-mates soon.