Video: Intruder quizzes Jurgen Klopp on his favourite cake after Man City win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s post-match press conference after yesterday’s win over Manchester City took a bizarre turn when he was asked about his favourite cake.

The German boss had probably been expected to be quizzed on how he had engineered City’s first defeat of the season, but instead faced questions about baked goods.

Klopp obliged by confirming that strawberry cake was his favourite, but then faced follow-up questions about alternative types of cake.

The cake-obsessed intruder was then removed from the press conference.