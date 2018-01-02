Video: Jesse Lingard discusses scoring his 10th goal of the season vs Everton

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard continued his rich form in front of goal by finding the net in the New Year’s Day win over Everton.

The England international scored the second goal in a 0-2 win for United at Goodison Park.

Lingard’s strike took him to double figures for the season. After the final whistle, he discussed having reached the milestone of 10 goals and revealed that he has not yet reached his target for the season.

You can hear what he had to say in the video below.