Video: Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho arrives in Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho has arrived in Barcelona to complete his £142m transfer from Liverpool.

Following an announcement by the Reds yesterday evening that they had agreed a deal with Barca for Coutinho’s sale, the Brazil international touched down in the Catalan city’s airport last night.

You can see Coutinho’s plane arriving in Barcelona and the player making his way through arrivals in the videos below. Luis Suarez was waiting to greet him.





Barcelona are expected to finalise the transfer within the next couple of days.