Video: Lucas Moura presented to Spurs fans during Man Utd game

Tottenham Hotspur’s deadline day signing Lucas Moura was presented to the club’s supporters at half-time during this evening’s 2-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley.

At one stage in the January transfer window, it appeared the Brazil international was on his way to United.

Instead they were the opponents as the 25-year-old was paraded by Spurs.

You can see Moura striding out onto the Wembley turf to be greeted by the Tottenham faithful in the video footage below.