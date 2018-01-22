Video: Man Utd announce Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

The Red Devils produced a concert-themed video to announce the arrival of football’s best-known pianist.

United’s move for Sanchez, aged 29, initially came as a bolt from the blue. He had been expected to join Manchester City.

But for more than a week it has been an open secret that the Chile international would make the move to Old Trafford.

The deal has now been finalised, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction in part-exchange.

After signing for United, Sanchez said: “I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world. I have spent three-and-a-half wonderful years at Arsenal and I bring with me very positive memories of that great club and its fans. The chance to play in this historic stadium and to work with Jose Mourinho was something I could not turn down.

“I am very proud to be the first Chilean player ever to play for United’s first team and I hope I can show our fans all around the world why the club wanted to bring me here.”